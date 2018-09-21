Lady Cougars fall at Colby

The Barton Community College volleyball team left Colby Wednesday night with a lot of what-ifs behind a valiant effort to climb out of mid-set deficits but the scoreboard told the story as the Cougars’ bid to knock off 20th ranked Colby Community College fell in straight sets 25-23, 25-23, and 25-18.

Barton drops to 3-2 in in league play and back to .500 overall at 8-8 while Colby continues to ride atop the Jayhawk Conference at 5-0 and an unblemished 15-0 record on the season. The Cougars next court time comes next Monday in a trip to El Dorado for a 6:30 p.m. first serve at Butler Community College.