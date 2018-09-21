GREAT BEND – Keitha Ann Morgan Reed, 72, passed away September 18, 2018, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born April 26, 1946 in Wichita, to Earl and Lillian (Holland) Morgan.

Coming from Larned in 2008, Keitha was a Great Bend resident. She was a CMA for the Larned St. Joseph Hospital for 15 years and worked in different care homes. She loved to give to St. Jude and help feed the children. She loved to read and always studied her bible. Keitha especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include, one daughter, Stacy Deeann Lawrence and husband Randy of Great Bend; five sons, Brian Scott Reed of Lewis, Steven Bradley Reed of Great Bend, Stan Leland Reed and wife Kelly of Great Bend, Dr. Henry Shane Reed and wife Dawn of Salina and Earl Shawn Reed and wife Melinda of Lake City, Tennessee; three brothers, Kenneth Morgan and wife Karen of Wichita, Kyle Morgan and wife Vickie of Rose Hill and Lance Given and wife Ginger of Wichita; sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Morgan.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Schaffner presiding. Private Family Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to Muscular Dystrophy Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

