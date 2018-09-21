Kansas woman jailed for alleged battery then slapping officer

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after she allegedly battered a police officer and another male victim.

Just before 10p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of North C Street in Arkansas City for a report of a physical disturbance, according to a media release. They made contact with the alleged victim, a 52-year-old Ark City man.

He described the female suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Theresa Eda Marie Roemmich, and said she had acted physically aggressive toward him, slapped him in the face and broken property that belonged to him.

The victim had minor injuries to his face, which were documented by the officers. The injuries did not require any medical attention at the scene.

Roemmich left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. She was located a short distance away but refused to comply with the officers and begin walking away from them while cursing at them.

While being taken into custody, Roemmich allegedly turned and slapped one officer in the arm.

She eventually was taken into custody successfully and transported to the Cowley County jail. The officer who was struck did not report any injuries from the incident.