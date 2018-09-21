Kansas murder suspect captured in Mexico

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man wanted in connection with a July 2015 murder has been arrested in Mexico.

Fernando Diaz, 25, a resident of Kansas was arrested for murder in the second degree due to a coordinated effort of U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service, Customs and Border Protection Officers, Mexican Authorities and Kansas authorities, according to a media release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

In July 2015, police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of SE Gray Street Topeka, where they found the victim Christopher Galvan.

Diaz is a confirmed gang member and was also wanted for absconding from probation with original charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in August of 2015, but Diaz fled the state of Kansas to avoid prosecution. Information was developed that Diaz was most likely residing in Mexico, according to the release.

Diaz was eventually booked into the Harris County Jail where he will be held pending extradition back to Shawnee County, Kansas.

“This is a great example of federal and local resources working together to apprehend a dangerous gang member.” said United States Marshal Ronald Miller.

The U.S. Marshals Service works together with many other agencies to arrest fugitives all over the world. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is a multi- jurisdictional fugitive task force comprised of the United States Marshals Service, Topeka Police Department, Kansas Department of Corrections, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.