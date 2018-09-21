Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Jury: Man guilty of transporting 44 pounds of pot through Kansas

by

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old Arizona man has been convicted of being in possession of 44 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute.

44-pounds of pot -photo courtesy So. Hutchinson Police

The jury took approximately 90 minutes Thursday to find Dominic Holder guilty on charges of conspiracy and intent to distribute.

During a Reno County traffic stop for speeding on April 15, 2017, officers found Holder had conspired with 31-year Alyssa Holler to distribute 44-pounds of marijuana. Both were traveling together in separate vehicles from Mesa, Arizona to Indianapolis. Holler entered a plea in this case and was granted three years community corrections. Holder is scheduled for sentencing October 26.