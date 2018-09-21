Jury: Man guilty of transporting 44 pounds of pot through Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old Arizona man has been convicted of being in possession of 44 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The jury took approximately 90 minutes Thursday to find Dominic Holder guilty on charges of conspiracy and intent to distribute.

During a Reno County traffic stop for speeding on April 15, 2017, officers found Holder had conspired with 31-year Alyssa Holler to distribute 44-pounds of marijuana. Both were traveling together in separate vehicles from Mesa, Arizona to Indianapolis. Holler entered a plea in this case and was granted three years community corrections. Holder is scheduled for sentencing October 26.