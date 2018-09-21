GOP targets Kansas Democrat with 1998 strip club charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican group is resurrecting an embarrassing scene in a strip club from a Democratic congressional candidate’s past in a television ad that characterizes him as “shady.”

The ad targets former state legislative leader Paul Davis, who is running for an eastern Kansas congressional seat. The ad is funded by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aimed at maintaining Republican control of the U.S. House.

The ad describes Davis’ presence during a 1998 drug raid at a strip club where an officer reported finding him in a dark room with a nearly naked woman.

Davis’ spokeswoman says the incident happened 20 years ago when Davis was 26 and a new lawyer who went with his boss to meet an unsavory client.

Davis and Republican Steve Watkins are vying for the 2nd District seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins.