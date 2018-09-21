Cop Shop (9/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/20)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:46 p.m. a two-vehicle vs. cow accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 210 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/20)

Warrant Arrest

At 9:20 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 1217 Williams Street on two City of Great Bend Municipal Court warrants.

Chest Pain

At 9:26 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:43 a.m. items stolen out of his vehicle was reported at 3500 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:19 a.m. a vehicle was northbound and struck the building at 4916 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:09 p.m. a report of someone damaging the computer system at 9015 8th Street H was made.

Theft

At 4:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 1409 Williams Street.

At 5:24 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 1923 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:41 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.