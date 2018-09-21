Celebration of Life honors fallen Kansas deputy

WICHITA — A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who died while making an arrest on Sunday is being remembered as a hero.

The Celebration of Life for Deputy Robert Kunze started at 10a.m. Friday at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple in Wichita.

Hundreds lined the streets along Maple and 119th Street to honor Kunze.

Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita.

Kunze was responding to a report about a man in a stolen black truck who was lurking around two all-terrain vehicles and another pickup about 20 miles west of downtown Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the wounded deputy managed to kill his attacker and save two witnesses before collapsing and dying.