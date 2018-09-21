Barton Soccer sweeps Pratt

Barton Men 7 Pratt 0

Seven different Cougars rattled the nets Wednesday at the Cougar Soccer Complex as the Barton Community College men’s soccer team pitched another shutout in a 7-0 victory over Pratt Community College.

The win sets up a pivotal conference game Saturday at Cloud County Community College (5-0-0), 6-3-0) on Saturday as the Cougars sit behind the T-birds at 3-0-1 in the Jayhawk and 7-1-1 overall. Pratt slides to 1-4-0 and 3-5-0 on the season. Kick-off time for Saturday’s contest set for 8:00 p.m. at Concordia’s Harold M. Clark Stadium.

Barton 13 Pratt 0

As explosive as the offense has been for the Barton Community College women’s soccer team this season, equally impressive has been the defense as the Lady Cougars shutout their fourth straight opponent with Wednesday’s 13-0 victory over Pratt Community College the latest.

Concluding the four game home stand at the Cougar Soccer Complex with its fourth straight blowout win, Barton improves to 4-0-1 in Jayhawk play and 5-2-1 overall while Pratt drops to 1-4-0 and 3-5-0. Next up for the Cougars is a pivotal battle for the top spot in the Jayhawk West standings as Barton travels to unbeaten 15th ranked Cloud County Community College (5-0, 7-0) for a 6:00 p.m. kick at Concordia’s Harold M. Clark Stadium.