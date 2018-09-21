Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/20)

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Randall Long on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: BJ Corter to Russell County on their warrant.

RELEASED: Shannon Ybarra of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding with $1,000.

RELEASED: Travis Watkins on GBMC warrant for FTA and GBMC warrant for contempt x2. Released by order of the Court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court x3, released by order of the court through Judge Pike

RELEASED: Christie Dawn Estabrook on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court with no restrictions.

RELEASED: Syler L. Lohr on GBMC warrant by order of the Court and on GBMC case with a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bonding.