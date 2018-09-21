Area High School FB Schedule – Week 4

Western Athletic Conference
Dodge City (2-1) @ Great Bend (2-1)
Hays (1-2) @ Garden City (0-3)
Liberal (1-2) @ Wichita Southeast (1-2)
Class 3A
Larned (0-3) @ Pratt (3-0)
Russell (2-1) @ Concordia (1-2)
Class 2A
Hoisington (2-1) @ TMP (1-2)
Ellinwood (2-1) @ Lakin (3-0)
Minneapolis (2-1) @ Ellsworth (1-2)
Lyons (0-3) @ Sterling (0-3)
Class 1A
Ellis (0-3) @ La Crosse (2-1)
8-Man D-I
Central Plains (3-0) @ Little River (3-0)
St. John (0-3) @ Macksville (1-2)
Victoria (2-1) @ Lincoln (2-1)
Moundridge (1-2) @ Pratt-Skyline (1-2)
Kiowa County (3-0) @ Hodgeman County (3-0)
Spearville (2-1) @ Kinsley (1-2)
Ness City (2-1) @ South Gray (1-2)
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison (2-1) @ Satanta (2-1)
Stafford (2-1) @ Chase (0-3)
Wilson (1-2) @ Logan-Palco (1-2)
6-Man
Pawnee Heights (3-0) @ Ashland (2-0)