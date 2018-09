HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) ā€” Authorities say one person has been killed in a mobile home fire near Wichita.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the burning home in Haysville, which is on the southern edge of the Wichita metropolitan area.

During a search, the victim was found dead inside the home. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.