Student at Kan. middle school diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

STEVENS COUNTY —Officials with USD 210 in Hugoton are reporting a student with bacterial meningitis. According to a letter sent to parents, Hugoton Middle School officials were notified Wednesday afternoon about the student who was locally diagnosed.

The letter informs parents that meningitis causes inflammation of the tissue surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Bacterial meningitis is a serious that can cause brain damage and death. It is often spread from person to person by eating or drinking after someone with the infection.

In many cases, early stages of meningitis are similar to the flu. Symptoms typically develop over 3-7 days after being exposed, according to the letter to parents. Early treatment can prevent serious complications.

The letter urges parents to seek immediate medical care if their student has any of the symptoms including sudden high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, confusion, difficulty concentrating or vomiting.

To prevent meningitis, the letter reminds everyone should wash hands; don’t share drinks, food straws, eating utensils, lip balm or other items; cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and learn more about meningitis vaccines.