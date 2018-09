SEPTEMBER 20, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: WIRING HARNESS 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: TRAILER HITCH CARRIER, WHEEL BARROW 620-617-7527 OR 956-755-9047

FOR SALE: NORTH STAR GENERATOR 5,000 WATT, TIRES 245/65/17. 620-786-5903

FOR SALE: 2006 YAMAHA BLASTER 200CC 4 WHEELER. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: 6′ 3PT BACK BLADE FOR A TRACTOR. 620-259-0453

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, BIRDS, FISH TANKS/ACCESSORIES. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: TREK BICYCLE 21 SPEED, 3 CAR TIRES. 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: 2 COLLAPSIBLE METAL DOG KENNELS, LANDSCAPING ROCKS, 250CC DIRT BIKE. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU 2WD, 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: 32″ FLAT SCREEN LED TV. 620-786-6996

FREE: 3 KITTENS 4 MOS PLUS THE MOTHER. 785-387-2431

WANTED: CARRIER FOR A TRAILER HITCH. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX AWD SUV. 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: 7 CINEMA SEATS, ANTIQUE BUFFET, 2 CHEST OF DRAWERS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: BRENT GRAIN CART 874 W/AUGER 17″ IN CORNER (GREEN) 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: AIRCO WELDER/GENERATOR, 3PT 6 WHEEL RAKE. 785-798-7020

COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR GREAT BEND ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH FROM 4-5PM ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE DREAM CENTER.

THERE WILL BE A HOT TIME IN THE OLE TOWN OF OTIS SATURDAY EVENING STARTING AT 5:00PM. IT’S THE OTIS FIREMAN STREET DANCE. ENJOY HAMBURGERS, HOT DOGS, DANCE TO THE MUSIC OF BLIND DOG ALLEY FROM 8-11. BEER WILL BE SERVED FROM 5PM UNTIL 11:30. RAFFLE DRAWING STARTS AT 8. TICKETS ARE SOLD THE NIGHT OF, OR CONTACT AN OTIS FIREFIGHTER. AND AS MOLLY SHEPHERD USE TO SAY A “GOOD TIME WILL BE HAD BY ALL” ALL PROCEEDS WILL SUPPORT THE OTIS VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT.

HUGE 4 FAMILY SALE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY IN ELLINWOOD STARTING AT 8 UNTIL 1. TURN SOUTH @ STOPLIGHT, RIGHT ACROSS RAILROAD TRACKS ON EAST SIDE. SIGNS WILL BE DISPLAYED. SELLING DRYER, DESK, ANTIQUES, LARGE AMOUNT OF JEWELRY, TOYS, BOOKS, PICTURES,LOTS OF NICE CLOTHING FOR INFANTS TO XXL, GIRLS CLOTHING 8-12, BOYS CLOTHING 8-14. SOME ITEMS CAN BE SEEN ON BUY, SELL & TRADE.

SACRED HEART PARISH IN LARNED LOCATED AT 12TH AND STATE ST. WILL BE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL ABC SALE STARTING TOMORROW AND SATURDAY. THE SALE WILL BEGIN AT 11AM ON FRIDAY UNTIL 8PM AND CONTINUE ON SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL NOON. MOST ITEMS WILL BE ‘TAKE WHAT YOU WANT AND PAY WHAT YOU THINK THEY ARE WORTH, UNLESS MARKED. MISCELLANEOUS AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE. PROCEEDS FROM THE ABC SALE BENEFIT THE ACTIVITIES OF THE ALTAR SOCIETY AND THE CARE OF THE POOR.

