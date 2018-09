SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 2400 block of SE Michigan Street in Topeka on a report of a man down in the alley, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Officers located a black man identified as 34-year-old Zenor Z. Wiggins dead. The initial scene assessment indicates he suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police have not reported an arrest.