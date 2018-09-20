Police discover Kan. teen sitting on gun during traffic stop

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and weapons charges.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol in Wichita stopped a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by 18-year-olf Izayah Smith for a traffic violation, according to officer Charley Davidson.

During the stop, officers discovers Smith was sitting on a handgun with an extended magazine. Additionally, Officers recovered 10 grams of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 16 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia and approximately $1000 cash

Officers arrested Smith on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of hallucinogenic with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges, according to Davidson.