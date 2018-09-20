Labor Day flood caused $17.2M in damage in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says a flood over the Labor Day holiday weekend caused $17.2 million in structural damages in the city.

Fehr told the Manhattan City Commission Tuesday that four commercial and eight residential properties suffered substantial damage — meaning more than 50 percent damage from the storm or 25 percent or more damage in successive storms.

Nearly 9 inches of rain fell, causing Wildcat Creek to overflow its banks and forcing more than 300 people to evacuate their homes.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a disaster loan outreach center on Tuesday. It will remain open until Sept. 27. Businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters can apply for money to help repair or replace their property.