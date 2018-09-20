KVA Announces 2018 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

September 19, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce

the 2018 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by

Monday, September 17. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and

the new classification format for 2018-19. The actual classifications for 2018-19 will be released

at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley North 13-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 12-2 (2)

3. Lawrence 9-1 (3)

4. Washburn Rural 9-2 (4)

5. Gardner-Edgerton 10-4 (5)

6. Olathe Northwest 8-5 (6)

7. Blue Valley Northwest 7-4 (7)

8. Topeka 9-1 (10)

9. Lawrence-Free State 7-6 (NR)

10. Olathe East 8-7 (NR)

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy 13-1 (1)

2. Topeka-Seaman 13-4 (3)

3. Bishop Carroll 9-0 (4)

4. Lansing 14-1 (5)

5. De Soto 13-4 (8)

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 12-5 (NR)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-4 (6)

8. Newton 14-2 (2)

9. Blue Valley Southwest 11-2 (7)

10. Maize South 15-3 (9)

Class 4A

1. Topeka-Hayden 11-3 (1)

2. Louisburg 9-5 (2)

3. Rose Hill 13-2 (5)

4. Buhler 9-2 (7)

5. Bishop Miege 3-5 (6)

6. Ulysses 11-1 (4)

7. Chanute 14-2 (3)

8. Andale 12-4 (8)

9. Independence 14-0 (9)

10. Nickerson 15-2 (10)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 16-0 (1)

2. Nemaha Central 15-3 (3)

3. Beloit 14-2 (4)

4. Burlington 15-2 (5)

5. Pratt 15-3 (2)

6. Hesston 10-2 (6)

7. Douglass 13-0 (NR)

8. Silver Lake 12-4 (8)

9. Marysville 15-4 (10)

10. Perry-Lecompton 10-2 (7)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 19-0 (2)

2. Garden Plain 10-1 (1)

3. Sedgwick 14-2 (3)

4. Meade 15-3 (8)

5. Bishop Seabury 16-5 (4)

6. Maranatha Christian 8-1 (6)

7. Smith Center 11-3 (9)

8. Trego Community 11-3 (10)

9. Heritage Christian 7-4 (5)

10. Hoxie 11-4 (NR)

Class 1A

1. Centralia 19-0 (1)

2. Thunder Ridge 14-0 (3)

3. Spearville 12-0 (5)

4. Rural Vista 18-1 (4)

5. Attica 10-2 (9)

6. South Central 17-1 (2)

7. Sylvan-Lucas 14-2 (6)

8. Wheatland/Grinnell 10-1 (8)

9. Argonia 17-1 (NR)

10. Chetopa 20-1 (NR)