STAFFORD COUNTY — Students on the way to school avoided injury just before 7:30a.m. Thursday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol a USD 350 St. John-Hudson 2013 Chevy Suburban driven by Jonelle J. Hudson, 42, St. John, was north bound on U.S. 281 seven miles south of St. John. The SUV struck a deer in the west bound lanes.

Hudson and 8 student passengers on board, some in booster seats were all wearing seatbelts and not injured.