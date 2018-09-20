Kan. trial continues for man caught with 44 pounds of pot

RENO COUNTY— The trial for an Arizona man charged in a drug distribution case from Reno County continues.

Dominic Holder, 25, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The state alleges that he had approximately 44 pounds of marijuana on April 15, 2017, and conspired to distribute with Alyssa Holler.

The state alleges that both traveled together in separate vehicles when they were stopped for speeding.

The co-defendant testified that she was approached about taking the marijuana from Mesa, Arizona to Indianapolis, Indiana. She agreed and with money provided by Holder rented a car. They left Arizona the day before the Reno County traffic stop.

Holler entered a plea in this case and was granted three years probation.

The state indicated that her testimony was the last witness, but has not yet rested its case.