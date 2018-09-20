Kan. man jailed for alleged rape after ramming police cars

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex assault and aggravated burglary.

Just before 8a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Yes Way convenience store located at 1000 West 30th in Hutchinson regarding a “trouble with subject” call, according to a media release.

Once Officers arrived, they discovered 34-year-old Zachary Starlin driving a tan colored Oldsmobile trying to leave the store.

According to police, Starlin intentionally rammed two patrol cars causing minor damage and wrecked into the Yes Way building before he headed eastbound on 30th Street.

Starlin was later located in the area of 4th and Grandview and subsequently taken into custody by two police detectives.

Starlin was arrested for potential charges of rape, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, felony stalking, felony flee and elude and theft. He was also served with a felony warrant.

According to authorities he allegedly broke into a residence that belonged to a woman with whom he had a prior relationship. He then drove her to the Yes Way store on west 30th.

Starlin has previous convictions for drugs and aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.