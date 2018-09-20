Friday Weather

Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.