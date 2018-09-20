Distracted Driving forum hosted by Pawnee Valley Campus Foundation

Distracted driving is a national epidemic with nearly one in 10 drivers calling it a habit. Join The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus for their first Community Conversations Forum, Distracted Driving.

According to TeenSafe, distracted driving accounts for approximately 25 percent of all motor vehicle crash fatalities and driver distraction is reported to be responsible for more than 58 percent of teen crashes.

Community Conversations will include a current topic that the hospital’s Foundation hopes sparks a conversation in the community. Amy Schmitt will be one of the guest speakers. Schmitt’s daughter was killed in 2009 in an accident in which her daughter was texting and driving.

Amy Schmitt Audio

The forum is September 27 at the Larned Community Center Auditorium, 1500 Toles Avenue in Larned. The morning will include the guest speakers’ presentations to high school students in Pawnee County and activities that highlight the difficulties of distracted driving.

Jacque Tierce’s daughter was killed this past May after getting into a crash while texting and driving.

Jacque Tierce Audio

The presentation will also be available free to the public in the evening at 6:30 p.m.