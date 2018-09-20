Cop Shop (9/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:55 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 40 Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:01 a.m. the K-9 was used at SE 40 Road & S. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.

At 8:23 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 140 Road & NE 80 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/19)

Criminal Damage

At 10:36 a.m. a vehicle possibly being damaged in the parking lot at 807 10th Street was reported.

Theft

At 3:02 p.m. a subject stealing gas from the meter was made at 821 Morphy Street.

At 11:42 p.m. a theft was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 25.