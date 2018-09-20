Bringing healthcare to the country

Starting next week, the Barton County Health Department will again be bringing flu shot vaccinations to the smaller communities in the county. On Tuesday, department staff will be in Galatia, Olmitz, Albert and Pawnee Rock offering vaccinations before heading to Susank, Beaver, Odin and Claflin on October 3rd. Health Director Shelly Schneider says it’s an effort to offer health care services to county residents who usually have to make the drive into the city to receive their vaccinations.
Shelly Schneider Audio
The outreach program has expanded this year. In addition to flu shots, residents will also be able to get needed blood work done.
Shelly Schneider Audio
The department will also have information and applications to sign up for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors.
Flu Shot and Lab Outreach Clinic Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Galatia Fire Station
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Olmitz-That New Place
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Albert City Building
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pawnee Rock City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 3
8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Susank Elevator
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Beaver Fire Station
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Odin Store
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Claflin Fire Station