Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/19)

BOOKED: Elizabeth Meeks of Great Bend on GBMC for criminal trespass, bond is set at $500 C/S or a 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated arson, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bobby Heinz of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for possession of stolen property, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Dale Reed on Kansas State Arrest & Detain, no bond.

RELEASED: Spencer Wolfkill of Hoisington on GBMC serve sentence after serving his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Cecil Petrie to Harvey County Sheriff’s Office for their warrant.

RELEASED: Elizabeth L. Meeks on GBMC case with a $500 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.