Wednesday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals won their third straight game behind Paul DeJong’s two-run homer and Yadier Molina’s two-run single, handing the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves a fourth consecutive loss. Austin Gomber pitched five effective innings as the Cardinals won their 36th game since the All-Star break.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan Lavarnway drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, Jameson Taillon struck out a career-high 11 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. It was just the second at-bat of the season for the 30-year-old Lavarnway, the Pirates’ fourth-string catcher. He hit .288 in 77 games in with Triple-A Indianapolis. Lavarnway has played 142 career games with five teams.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Celia Barquin Arozamena was a top amateur golfer from Spain who was finishing her degree at Iowa State University. Collin Daniel Richards was a former inmate from small-town Iowa with a history of violence. Investigators say their contrasting lives intersected in the most violent way when Richards allegedly attacked and stabbed Barquin to death at a golf course on Monday.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Pooka Williams has already put together back-to-back 100-yard rushing games to start his college football career. More importantly, those two big games have helped the Jayhawks to their first two-game winning streak in seven years. The emerging star from Boutte, Louisiana, will try to keep the momentum going when Big 12 play starts with a trip to Baylor.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 17 TCU is focused on Big 12 play that could put Horned Frogs in the playoff conversation even after that loss to Ohio State. Coach Gary Patterson says it won’t matter how people view the loss to the Buckeyes if the Frogs don’t win their conference games. TCU opens Big 12 play Saturday at Texas. The Frogs have won four consecutive games in the series.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Dan Bailey as the replacement for rookie Daniel Carlson, who missed field goal attempts of 48, 49 and 35 yards in Sunday’s 29-29 tie at Green Bay. Bailey is the second-most-accurate field goal kicker in NFL history at more than 88 percent, hitting 186 of 211 attempts. He was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 1.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has sued the trainer who he says is responsible for his four-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance. Liuget filed suit against Ian Danney and his Arizona-based business in Los Angeles, asking for a jury trial and no less than $15 million in damages. The suit says Danney injected Liuget with a substance banned by the FDA and the NFL.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are hoping All-Star shortstop Trevor Story can return to the lineup in a few days. Story left Monday’s game with inflammation in his right elbow, but a subsequent exam showed no structural damage. He is batting .288 with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs, all career highs.

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow will be shut down for the rest of the year because of an injured right elbow that has been slow to heal. Morrow has 22 saves and a 1.47 earned run average in 35 appearances this season. The announcement comes a week after Chicago reliever Pedro Strop suffered a hamstring injury that is causing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will begin this season on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from left ankle surgery. Waiters underwent the procedure in mid-January and was expected to be sidelined for up to 10 months. Waiters averaged 14.3 points in 30 games last season but shot only 31 percent from 3-point range, nine percent worse than he did in 2016-17.

Tuesday Scores

Final Pittsburgh 2 Kansas City 1, 11 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Boston 2

Final Toronto 6 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 3

Final Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Tampa Bay 4 Texas 0

Final Houston 7 Seattle 0

Final L-A Angels 9 Oakland 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 2

Final Washington 4 Miami 2

Final St. Louis 8 Atlanta 1

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 1

Final Chi Cubs 9 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Colorado 2, 10 Innings

Final San Francisco 5 San Diego 4