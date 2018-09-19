USD 428 announces nominees for 2019 Horizon Award

USD 428 announces its nominees for the 2019 Kansas Horizon Award. They are Alden Adams, Helping Hands Preschool teacher, and Jason Drouillard, Great Bend Middle School English teacher.

The Kansas Horizon Award program offers Kansas school districts an excellent opportunity to honor exemplary first-year teachers. Both teachers are beginning their second year in the district.

The program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, recognizes and rewards teachers who have served as outstanding representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state during their first year of teaching.

Adams and Drouillard will now apply for Kansas state honors. Horizon Award winners receive special recognition during the KEEN State Education Conference, which takes place each February in Topeka.