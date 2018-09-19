Trying to get the K-96 corridor project back on schedule

In May 2010, the Kansas Legislature passed Transportation Works for Kansas, known as T-WORKS, an $8 billion, 10-year transportation program. T-WORKS was designed to create jobs and preserve highway infrastructure. T-WORKS and the Kansas Department of Transportation has seen large amounts of funding from their departments taken out to help balance the state’s budget over the recent years, causing scheduled projects to be cancelled or postponed.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the K-96 Highway project between Wichita and Hays was stalled, but hopefully is rescheduled.

Kendal Francis Audio

The Great Bend City Council approved a letter of support to the Kansas Transportation Task Force that makes the case to reschedule the K-96 corridor project.

Great Bend plans to send representatives to Newton on October 4 to testify in support of the project before the Task Force.