Thursday Weather

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.