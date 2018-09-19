Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.