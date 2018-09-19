Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Garet Fitzpatrick and Megan Hammeke with the Great Bend Recreation Commission who will talk about all the fall programs taking place at GBRC.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Clinton Griffiths guest hosts and introduces the new CEO of the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Association.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will talk about all the things taking place in Ellinwood and visit with those individuals who are making it happen.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”