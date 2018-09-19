Sheriff’s K9 called in to assist Kansas drug arrest

PHILLIPS COUNTY— A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in the arrest of Zachariah W. Larison, 31, Phillipsburg, according to the Phillips County Sheriff.

Police said Larison had altered the license tag on his motorcycle to make it appear valid when it was not. He was wearing a backpack when stopped and refused consent to search it during the traffic stop.

Assistance was requested from Rooks County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Deputy Koda responded and confirmed the officer’s suspicions that the bag likely contained drugs and/or drug paraphernalia. A subsequent search of the bag confirmed the presence of both, according to a release issued via social media.

Larison is currently confined in the Phillips County jail pending charges of unlawful registration, no proof of liability insurance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

“In Larison’s defense, he recently moved to Phillipsburg and wasn’t aware that such activity isn’t welcome here,” said Undersheriff Gary Stephen.