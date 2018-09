SEPTEMBER 19, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 3/4 TPM PU W/LONG BED, 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: SKIL ELECTRIC SANDER, ELECTRIC DRILL, DVD PLAYER, 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: YARDMAN , 42″ RIDING MOWER, MURRAY LAWNMOWER, 2 GARAGE DOORS 7′ & 8′ 620-797-8215

FOR SALE: 2006 YAMAHA BLASTER 4 WHEELER, SNAPPER RIDING MOWER. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: 8X18 TANDEM AXLE FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: LIMESTONE ROCK, 2 WIRE DOG KENNELS, SAFETY GATES. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: MARTY J RIDING MOWER 48″, MARTY J RIDING MOWER 40″. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 32″ LED FLAT SCREEN TV WANTED: 8 OZ JELLY JARS. 620-786-6996

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED LEAN PIGS, 2 BOARS. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ AWD/BLACK 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: BROTHER COMPUTER PRINTER. WANTED SMALL TABLE & 2CHAIRS 620-639-5604

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 1995 CHEVY S10 PU, TANDEM AXLE TRAILER W/HITCH. 620-285-5398

FOR SALE: DEWALT COMPOUND MITER SAW, 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE MOTORCYCLE, 1997 DODGE RAM BIG HORN W/TOPPER/BRUSH GUARD. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 BOLT ACTION RIFLE. WANTED: SCRAP PLYWOOD, 2X4 LUMBER 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: BRENT GRAIN CART 874 W/CORNER AUGER & MORE. WANTED: 2,000/3,000 PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 1996 FORD PASSENGER CONVERSION VAN, GREEN IN/OUT. 620-792-9559

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON 4WD PU, 2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4WD. 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: MICROWAVE STAND W/WHEELS. 620-617-1593

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC DRYER, DINING ROOM TABLE W/LEAVES & 4 CHAIRS, 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS. 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: PU TIRES ASSORTED SIZES, 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

