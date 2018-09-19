Panthers edge Hays 2-1

The Great Bend Panther Soccer team picked up a 2-1 victory over Hays Tuesday, the Panthers second straight win over their Western Athletic Conference rival.

Great Bend led 2-0 at halftime thanks to first half goals by Oscar Martinez and Chiny Sanchez. But Hays drew within 2-1 in the second half on a penalty kick and Great Bend would hang on for the victory at Cavanaugh Field.

Great Bend improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in WAC play. The Panthers are at home again Thursday as they will host defending WAC champion Dodge City.