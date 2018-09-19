Pair of hat tricks earns Barton’s Neres week four KJCCC Player of the Week honor

bartonsports.com

Rayssa Neres of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has been named the week four KJCCC Player of the Week.

The Jayhawk Conference leading attacker continued to wreak havoc on defenses this week, chalking up consecutive hat trick games to raise her season total to twelve in leading Barton to a pair of wins this past week. Breaking free for fourteen shots on frame, the freshman from Brazil netted not only six goals but distributed two early assists in helping Barton get off to a great start Saturday against Dodge City to conclude unblemished week.

The honor is the second consecutive conference honor the Cougars have received as Reyna Gonzalez earned week three’s goalkeeper award.

Most recently the Cougars dispatched Garden City 12-0 Monday to post their third straight shutout in outscoring their opponents 31-0 in the stretch. Now 3-0-1 in Jayhawk play and 4-2-1 overall, Barton winds up their four game home stand stretch on Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off hosting Pratt Community College.