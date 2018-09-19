Man charged with photographing patrons in Great Bend tanning salon enters no contest pleas

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced Wednesday that Tracy Driscoll entered pleas of no contest to six counts of breach of privacy this morning in Barton County District Court. Driscoll waived his right to a preliminary hearing and then entered his please to the charges. Two other counts of breach of privacy were dismissed by the prosecution.

Driscoll remains free on bond pending sentencing, now set for November 9. The judge ordered that a pre-sentence investigation take place with information from that investigation presented to the court and to the parties prior to the sentencing date.

The entry of pleas and the resulting convictions resulted from an investigation that began when officers were called to the E-Z Tanning salon in Great Bend following complaints that the defendant had been photographing or taking videos of customers while they were undressed. An officer contacted Driscoll and seized his cell phone when it became apparent that the device contained evidence of crimes.

A later examination of the phone’s contents revealed photographs of other individuals who were undressed while tanning. A list of customers showed that while they were in one room, Driscoll was in the next room over and used his phone camera to take the photographs or videos.

The Great Bend Police Department investigated the case while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided technical assistance.