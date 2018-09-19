KHP identifies driver who ran over man on Kan. highway

MORRIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the driver who ran over and killed a man on a Kansas highway just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Morris County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Joshua R. Williams, 37, Herringon, was eastbound on U.S. 56 ten miles east of Herrington.

The Ford ran over Shawn Irons, 56, Herrington, who was lying in the middle of the road and then departed the scene.

Irons was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Zeiner Funeral Home. Williams and a 12-year-old passenger in the Ford were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

