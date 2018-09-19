Kansas man hospitalized after pickups collide in Pratt Co.

PRATT COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Pratt County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Darrell L. Brant, 74, Isabel, was northbound on northeast 100th Avenue just south of Cairo. The driver failed to yield at U.S. 54. The Silverado drove into the driver’s side of a westbound 2015 Ford pickup driven by Dan Charles Hoepner, 72, Livingston, Texas.

Brant was transported to Pratt Health Center. Hoepner and a passenger were not injured. Brant was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.