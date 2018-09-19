Kansas man admits robbery where clerk shot accomplice

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a liquor store, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jamaryus Moore, 19, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbing a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted he and another man robbed F & K Liquor at 902 S. Woodlawn in Wichita. During the robbery, a clerk shot co-defendant Raquan Hill, 18, Wichita. Hill was arrested at the scene. Moore was arrested later that day at work.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 10. Moore faces a penalty up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Co-defendant Hill has scheduled a change of plea hearing for Sept. 24.