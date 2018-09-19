Indictment: Kan. Contractor Sold Meth to Undercover Investigators

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas contractor was indicted Wednesday on charges of selling more than $7,000 worth of methamphetamine to undercover investigators, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Gerald W. Etherton, 59, Junction City, is charged with six counts of distributing methamphetamine. According to court records, in April 2018 the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies began investigating Etherton, who owned Jerry’s Construction at 305 E. 8th in Junction City. Undercover agents made a series of buys from Etherton ranging in amount from an ounce of meth for $600 to a quarter of a pound for $2,000.

If convicted, Etherton faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on five of the six counts, and up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on one of the counts. The KBI investigated with the assistance of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Attorney’s Office. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs is prosecuting.