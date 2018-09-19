Driver accused of DUI in crash that broke Kan. deputy’s leg

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A driver has been charged with running into a Kansas sheriff’s deputy while intoxicated and breaking the deputy’s leg.

The driver was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence in the crash in east Wichita, according to Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers.

Just before midnight on April 28, the driver struck Deputy Nick Wohler’s patrol car before striking the deputy as he was outside the vehicle conducting a traffic stop, according to Myers.

A civilian with the Citizens Police Academy was a passenger in the patrol car and sustained a concussion from the impact. The suspect had minor injuries. The suspect’s name will be released after he makes a first appearance. An arrest warrant is pending.

