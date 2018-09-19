Cop Shop (9/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:27 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 10 Road & SE 60 Avenue.

Stroke

At 8:43 a.m. a stroke was reported at 349 T Road in Pawnee Rock.

Injury Accident

At 9:26 p.m. a vehicle versus cow accident was reported in the 600 block of SE 50 Road in Ellinwood. One subject was injured and transported to KU Med Great Bend.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/19)

Theft

At 10:28 a.m. Mary’s Kitchen, 2416 10th Street, reported the theft of a toothpick holder.

At 1:28 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a subject attempting to shoplift. No theft occurred.

Theft

At 6:39 p.m. a theft was reported at 1701 Lakin Avenue.