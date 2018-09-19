City sprucing up for mega weekend

We’re just a week away from one of the biggest weekend’s in many years in Great Bend. The 2018 Great Bend Airfest begins next Friday at the airport, two separate Lucas Oil Drag Races will get started next Thursday, then on Friday, it’s the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout at the motocross track on the grounds of the Great Bend Expo Complex. All city departments are being brought in to prepare for the four big days including the Public Works Department. Here’s Assistant Public Works Director Simon Wiley.

Simon Wiley Audio

Wiley says the work at the dragstrip was not on the track itself but areas around the facility that hopefully will keep big Lucas Oil Races coming back to Great Bend for years to come.

Simon Wiley Audio

To find a complete list of events and times for the Airfest, visit greatbendairfest.com. For information on the Lucas Oil Races, visit srcadragstrip.com, and to get info on the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout go to gbmxpark.com.