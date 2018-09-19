Candlelight vigil held to remember fallen Kan. Deputy Robert Kunze

WICHITA—The community held a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita to honor Deputy Robert Kunze. Many members of the law enforcement community, military community attended.

Funeral Services for Deputy Kunze are 10a.m. Friday, September 21, at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple in Wichita.

Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita.

Governor Colyer has ordered flags in Kansas at half-staff through sundown Tuesday and sun up to sundown on Friday, the day of the funeral.