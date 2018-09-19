Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/19)

BOOKED: Nathan Myers of Ness City on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, illegal tag, and no proof of insurance, bond is set at $500 C/S or 48-hours in jail.

BOOKED: Skyler Lohr on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended bond at $500 C/S. GBMC case for failure to appear, bond of $658.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Alia Lucas of Great Bend on BTDC case for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery with no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery with no bond.

RELEASED: Nathan Myers of Ness City on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, illegal tag, and no proof of insurance, after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Alia Lucas after receiving order of release from Judge Johnson.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery after being released to JJA.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BCDC case for battery after being released to JJA.

RELEASED: Joshua Miller to Rice County on their warrant.