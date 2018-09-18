Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a south wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.