CLAFLIN – Trevor Robert Cates, 40, passed away September 17, 2018, in rural Stafford County. He was born in Great Bend, December 11, 1977, to Bob and Alvita (Tinkel) Cates. He married Megan Drake August 1, 2009 at Estes Park, Colorado. She survives.

A lifetime Claflin resident, Trevor was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He was an ASE certified auto technician for his father, at Bob’s Service Center in Claflin. Trevor enjoyed golfing, cars, grilling and camping.

Survivors include, his wife, Megan Cates of the home; daughters, Sierra Drake of Salina, Emma Williams and Hadley Cates of the home; his parents, Bob and Alvita Cates of Claflin; one sister, Tamara Dody and husband Jason of Claflin; four nephews, Paxton, Peyton, Prycen and Parker Dody of Claflin and grandmother, Thelma Cates. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Laura Tinkel and V. E. Cates.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Claflin, with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Church in Claflin with Father Terrance Klein presiding. Interment will be in the Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Daughter’s Education Fund or Donor’s Choice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530