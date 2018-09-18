Tigers Tabbed No. 18 in Latest AFCA Division II Poll

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State is ranked No. 18 in the latest edition of the AFCA Top 25 Poll, released on Monday (Sept. 17). The Tigers move down one spot in the poll after a pair of unranked undefeated teams made a leap past them this week. The Tigers are 2-1 overall after a 30-24 win over Washburn this past Saturday.

Fort Hays State remains one of four MIAA schools ranked in the Top 25 of the poll. Northwest Missouri State remains No. 4 this week, while Pittsburg State jumped from No. 23 to No. 15 this week. The Bearcats and Gorillas are the only remaining undefeated teams in the MIAA. Fort Hays State and Central Missouri hover in the same area of the poll, FHSU down one spot from No. 17 to No. 18, while UCM moves up one spot from No. 20 to a tie for No. 19.

The top seven teams in the poll remain the same. Undefeated teams, both 3-0, making a leap past the Tigers from unranked status this week are No. 16 Valdosta State and No. 17 Colorado School of Mines. Valdosta State posted a blowout win over No. 8 ranked West Alabama by a score of 58-24. That pushed West Alabama all the way down to No. 23 this week. Colorado School of Mines upended No. 9 ranked CSU-Pueblo 35-21. That pushed CSU-Pueblo down to No. 22 in the rankings.