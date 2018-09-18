Sheriff: Kan. man fatally shot mother’s husband, shot at deputies

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged murder.

Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, deputies received a 911 call from a residence located at 26985 Q.4 Road north of Holton, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The caller advised that her son had shot her husband twice in the head and she was baracaded inside a bedroom.

Deputies responded to the scene and observed a man inside the residence armed with a long gun.

Deputies were able to approach the house and extricated the woman from a bedroom window while the suspected shooter tried to break down the bedroom door. Deputies were able to move the woman to safety without injury.

The sheriff made contact with the suspect by telephone and spoke with him for several hours. The suspect refused to follow directives and refused to exit the residence.

Deputies propelled gas into the residence at which time the suspect allegedly fired a shotgun towards deputies striking a vehicle they were using for cover.

Just after 8:30a.m., the suspect exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement around.

Deputies found a deceased man inside the residence. The name of the victim is not yet being released pending the notification of family.

The suspect Derrick G. Bohnenkemper was evaluated by EMS and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on murder charges, according Sheriff Morse.