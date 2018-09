SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: CHRISTMAS TRAIN, FLAT CARRIER FOR A JEEP/SUV, 3′ WOOD COCA COLA TRUCK. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: 1937 FORD 4 DR. SEDAN V-8 281 HIGHWAY 281 ST. JOHN. 620-617-9098

WANTED: OLD CRAFTSMAN LAWNMOWER. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: PU/SUV TIRES ASSORTED SIZES, 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES (BIAS), 1990 CHEVY 1/2 SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 4 THEATER SEATS. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: FOOD SLICER, SKIL ELECTRIC SANDER, SKIL 1/2″ DRILL. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: IMPACT WRENCH, 1997 FORD RANGER. WANTED: ADULT TRICYCLE. 620-792-2916

WANTED: MANNEQUIN PHONE NUMBER, KOI.785-483-1817

FOR SALE: 1973 CHEVY GIN TRUCK. WANTED: ROASTER. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: 1985 KENWORTH TRUCK, DEWALT POWER TOOLS (SAWS, DRILL & MORE). 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: 24′ GREAT PLAINS DRILL W/10″ SPACING/LIQUID FERTILIZER. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD 3/4 TON PU SUPER DUTY, 18 SPEED BICYCLE, 2000 FORD FUSION. 620-282-4923

FREE: BOAT & TRAILER (MOTOR SEIZED UP) 816-550-3521 HOISINGTON

FOR SALE: 2008 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4WD PU, 4 TIRES 255/70/18, 3 TIRES 245/40/19 620-669-7396

FOR SALE: 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRDCAGE. 785-531-0883

WANTED: 1970/71 HONDA SL350 MOTORCYCLE FOR SIDE PARTS. 785-432-3370

WANTED: 1967 MUSTANG SEATS (BLACK) 620-204-0775 (ALDEN)

FOR SALE: ADULT SLEEPING BAGS. 620-617-2274

WANTED: SOMEONE TO REPAIR A GAMBEL SEWING MACHINE. 620-786-5101

FOR SALE: BLACK LEATHER HYDRAULIC HAIR DRESSING CHAIR. 620-923-5550

FOR SALE: TICKETS TO THE CHILI FEED FRIDAY NIGHT (MADRIGAL SINGERS) 620-786-0483

